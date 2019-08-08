SportyCo Price Reaches $0.0018 on Top Exchanges (SPF)

SportyCo (CURRENCY:SPF) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One SportyCo token can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Coinbe, HitBTC and ChaoEX. SportyCo has a market cap of $98,913.00 and approximately $2,982.00 worth of SportyCo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SportyCo has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00265313 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00008493 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.73 or 0.01209767 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00019617 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00091445 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

V Systems (VSYS) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001997 BTC.

SportyCo Profile

SportyCo was first traded on September 27th, 2017. SportyCo’s total supply is 70,673,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,587,326 tokens. SportyCo’s official website is www.sportyco.io. The Reddit community for SportyCo is /r/SportyFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SportyCo’s official Twitter account is @sportyfi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. SportyCo’s official message board is news.sportyco.io.

SportyCo Token Trading

SportyCo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, Coinbe, OKEx, Kucoin, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SportyCo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SportyCo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SportyCo using one of the exchanges listed above.

