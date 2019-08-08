Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) and Sirius XM (NYSE:SIRI) Head-To-Head Contrast

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) and Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

Sirius XM pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Spotify Technology does not pay a dividend. Sirius XM pays out 19.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sirius XM has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Spotify Technology and Sirius XM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spotify Technology 4.48% 13.23% 5.59% Sirius XM 15.25% -117.72% 10.65%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Spotify Technology and Sirius XM’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spotify Technology $6.21 billion 4.42 -$92.11 million ($0.60) -252.97 Sirius XM $5.77 billion 4.71 $1.18 billion $0.26 23.50

Sirius XM has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Spotify Technology. Spotify Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sirius XM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Spotify Technology has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sirius XM has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Spotify Technology and Sirius XM, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spotify Technology 1 3 5 1 2.60 Sirius XM 1 2 7 0 2.60

Spotify Technology presently has a consensus target price of $170.25, indicating a potential upside of 12.17%. Sirius XM has a consensus target price of $7.33, indicating a potential upside of 19.99%. Given Sirius XM’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sirius XM is more favorable than Spotify Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.3% of Spotify Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.6% of Sirius XM shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Sirius XM shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sirius XM beats Spotify Technology on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog. The Ad-Supported segment provides ad-supported users with limited on-demand online access to its catalog. As of December 31, 2018, the company's platform included 207 million monthly active users and 96 million premium subscribers in approximately 78 countries and territories. Spotify Technology S.A. was founded in 2006 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels. It also streams music and non-music channels over the Internet; and offers applications to allow consumers to access its Internet radio service on smartphones, tablets, computers, home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment. In addition, the company distributes satellite radios through the sale and lease of new vehicles; and acquires subscribers through the sale and lease of previously owned vehicles with factory-installed satellite radios, as well as sell satellite radios directly to consumers through its Website, automakers, and retailers. Further, the company provides location-based services through two-way wireless connectivity, including safety, security, convenience, maintenance and data services, remote vehicles diagnostics, and stolen or parked vehicle locator services. Additionally, it offers satellite television services, which offer music channels on the DISH NETWORK satellite television service as a programming package; Travel Link, a suite of data services that include graphical weather, fuel prices, sports schedule and scores, and movie listings; and real-time traffic and weather services. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

