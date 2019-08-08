Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Insider W Whitney George Acquires 64,725 Shares of Stock

Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) insider W Whitney George acquired 64,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.67 per share, with a total value of $431,715.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

W Whitney George also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 5th, W Whitney George acquired 14,670 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $95,208.30.

On Monday, June 3rd, W Whitney George acquired 20,000 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.35 per share, with a total value of $127,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 21st, W Whitney George acquired 24,409 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.67 per share, with a total value of $162,808.03.

On Thursday, May 23rd, W Whitney George acquired 63,709 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $424,301.94.

NASDAQ:FUND opened at $6.68 on Thursday. Sprott Focus Trust has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $7.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.71.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Sprott Focus Trust in the second quarter worth $113,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Sprott Focus Trust in the second quarter worth $176,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 55.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 348,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 123,564 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 239,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 19,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Focus Trust in the fourth quarter worth $465,000. 21.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sprott Focus Trust

There is no company description available for Sprott Focus Trust Inc.

