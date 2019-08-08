Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Raises Position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,910,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,192,000 after acquiring an additional 703,219 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,825,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,529 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,767,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,512,000 after acquiring an additional 334,530 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Dollar General by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,757,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,320,000 after acquiring an additional 110,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,903,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,389,000 after acquiring an additional 414,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded up $2.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $136.61. 386,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,732,522. Dollar General Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $98.08 and a fifty-two week high of $145.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.05.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America set a $133.00 price target on Dollar General and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on Dollar General from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $152.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.68.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

