Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.68, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $138.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.35 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 26.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. Stamps.com updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.60-4.85 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $3.60-4.85 EPS.

Shares of STMP stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $46.27. 710,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,167. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.59. The stock has a market cap of $796.37 million, a P/E ratio of 4.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.26. Stamps.com has a twelve month low of $32.54 and a twelve month high of $264.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STMP. SQN Investors LP boosted its stake in Stamps.com by 36.4% in the first quarter. SQN Investors LP now owns 817,464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,550,000 after acquiring an additional 218,182 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Stamps.com by 3.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 748,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,888,000 after acquiring an additional 23,004 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Stamps.com by 380.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 209,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,031,000 after acquiring an additional 165,719 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Stamps.com by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,904,000 after acquiring an additional 15,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Stamps.com in the fourth quarter valued at $27,716,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on STMP. B. Riley downgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stamps.com presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

