Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Earnings Beat

Shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 4,252,748 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 331% from the previous session’s volume of 987,399 shares.The stock last traded at $58.98 and had previously closed at $46.27.

The software maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $138.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.35 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 26.02% and a net margin of 23.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.75 EPS.

STMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group cut Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of Stamps.com in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BidaskClub raised Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Craig Hallum raised Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley cut Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.26.

Stamps.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:STMP)

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

