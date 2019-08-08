Standard Chartered (STAN) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Standard Chartered (LON: STAN):

8/2/2019 – Standard Chartered had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

8/1/2019 – Standard Chartered had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

7/29/2019 – Standard Chartered had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/26/2019 – Standard Chartered had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

7/24/2019 – Standard Chartered had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

7/23/2019 – Standard Chartered had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 695 ($9.08) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 690 ($9.02).

7/17/2019 – Standard Chartered had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/16/2019 – Standard Chartered had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

7/12/2019 – Standard Chartered had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 620 ($8.10) to GBX 630 ($8.23). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/5/2019 – Standard Chartered had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 570 ($7.45) price target on the stock.

7/4/2019 – Standard Chartered had its “top pick” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/28/2019 – Standard Chartered was downgraded by analysts at Investec to a “sell” rating.

Shares of LON STAN traded up GBX 5.60 ($0.07) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 632.60 ($8.27). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,502,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,690,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion and a PE ratio of 34.19. Standard Chartered PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 514.20 ($6.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 742.60 ($9.70). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 703.79.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. Standard Chartered’s payout ratio is presently 1.30%.

In other Standard Chartered news, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford bought 23,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 703 ($9.19) per share, with a total value of £166,618.03 ($217,715.97).

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

