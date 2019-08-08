Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $305.37 Million

Equities analysts expect Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) to report $305.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Standard Motor Products’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $304.73 million and the highest is $306.00 million. Standard Motor Products reported sales of $296.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Standard Motor Products will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Standard Motor Products.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $305.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.47 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 4.48%. Standard Motor Products’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 29th.

In other Standard Motor Products news, Chairman Lawrence I. Sills sold 2,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $102,820.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 664,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,851,289.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lawrence I. Sills sold 3,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total value of $171,281.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 649,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,604,185.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,485 shares of company stock valued at $1,982,133. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 18.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Standard Motor Products during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,274 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 283.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,420 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 6.0% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 79.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SMP stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 705 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,400. The company has a market cap of $969.01 million, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.12. Standard Motor Products has a 52 week low of $42.03 and a 52 week high of $56.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.08%.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The company operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers electronic ignition control modules, new and remanufactured fuel injectors, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, sensors, electronic throttle bodies, keyless entry transmitters, safety-related components, and other engine management components.

