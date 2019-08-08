State Treasurer State of Michigan Cuts Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

State Treasurer State of Michigan decreased its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 125,250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 26,200 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Boeing were worth $45,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 554.5% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 128.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Guidant Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BA. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $417.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $403.10.

Shares of BA stock traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $334.06. 1,536,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,119,316. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $292.47 and a fifty-two week high of $446.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98. The company has a market capitalization of $186.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $357.94.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 632.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.