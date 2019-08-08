State Treasurer State of Michigan Has $7.17 Million Stock Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

State Treasurer State of Michigan trimmed its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,771 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $7,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 4.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Xilinx by 5.1% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Xilinx by 0.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in Xilinx by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 16,682 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Xilinx by 11.9% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XLNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Xilinx from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (down from $130.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine lowered Xilinx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Xilinx to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Xilinx from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.52.

Xilinx stock traded up $3.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $108.73. 84,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,385,323. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.38. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.76 and a 52 week high of $141.60. The company has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 6.54.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Xilinx had a return on equity of 35.99% and a net margin of 29.19%. The business had revenue of $849.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Xilinx’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.53%.

In other Xilinx news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth W. Vanderslice sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,524.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,821 shares of company stock valued at $2,377,587 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

