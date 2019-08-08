State Treasurer State of Michigan Has $8.48 Million Holdings in Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC)

State Treasurer State of Michigan lessened its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,227 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 23,700 shares during the quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Anadarko Petroleum were worth $8,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Anadarko Petroleum by 417.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,100,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $77,616,000 after acquiring an additional 887,500 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Anadarko Petroleum by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,240,987 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $192,880,000 after acquiring an additional 735,388 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Anadarko Petroleum by 693,918.0% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 694,018 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $48,969,000 after acquiring an additional 693,918 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Anadarko Petroleum by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 23,289,436 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,059,204,000 after acquiring an additional 601,916 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Anadarko Petroleum by 3,196.1% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 575,902 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,191,000 after acquiring an additional 558,430 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Anadarko Petroleum alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Anadarko Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Tudor Pickering cut Anadarko Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anadarko Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Anadarko Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered Anadarko Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

APC stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,244,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,929,908. The company has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Anadarko Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $40.40 and a 12 month high of $76.23.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Anadarko Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 4.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Anadarko Petroleum Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anadarko Petroleum Profile

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC).

Receive News & Ratings for Anadarko Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anadarko Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.