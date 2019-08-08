State Treasurer State of Michigan Lowers Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

State Treasurer State of Michigan lowered its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kevin Jennings sold 1,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total transaction of $235,698.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 3,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $837,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,109 shares of company stock worth $5,072,969 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

LRCX traded up $5.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $201.61. 808,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,874,519. The business has a 50 day moving average of $193.87. The stock has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $122.64 and a 1-year high of $218.49.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 43.82% and a net margin of 22.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LRCX. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price (up previously from $223.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lam Research to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Lam Research from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.69.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

