State Treasurer State of Michigan Sells 19,000 Shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

State Treasurer State of Michigan lessened its holdings in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $5,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,335,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,159,000 after acquiring an additional 289,340 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,780,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,907,000 after purchasing an additional 21,204 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 14.3% during the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,190,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,521,000 after purchasing an additional 274,111 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 811.6% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,754,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,595,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,094,000 after acquiring an additional 39,452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MNST shares. ValuEngine lowered Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Macquarie set a $63.00 price target on Monster Beverage and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $77.00 target price on Monster Beverage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.21.

NASDAQ MNST traded down $2.46 on Thursday, reaching $57.93. The company had a trading volume of 5,143,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,318,222. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.12. Monster Beverage Corp has a 52-week low of $47.74 and a 52-week high of $66.38.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $1,579,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,207,273.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 24,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $1,552,577.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

