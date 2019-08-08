State Treasurer State of Michigan Sells 23,700 Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

State Treasurer State of Michigan lowered its position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 23,700 shares during the quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $9,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,028,474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,254,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,763 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,703,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $707,694,000 after purchasing an additional 88,135 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,850,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $638,361,000 after purchasing an additional 77,608 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,444,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $423,409,000 after purchasing an additional 297,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,222,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $424,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,529 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAX traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.53. 733,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,348,855. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.00. Baxter International Inc has a 1 year low of $61.05 and a 1 year high of $86.65.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Baxter International Inc will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is 28.85%.

In related news, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $47,712.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,990.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Third Point Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $381,850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,001,913 shares of company stock worth $382,000,950 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on BAX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Baxter International to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.27.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

