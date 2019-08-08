State Treasurer State of Michigan Sells 35,500 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

State Treasurer State of Michigan reduced its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 35,500 shares during the quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $8,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,065,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $593,940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153,879 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,732,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $514,399,000 after purchasing an additional 671,836 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $622,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,644,000 after purchasing an additional 10,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.11. 3,180,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,907,341. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.68. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a one year low of $45.47 and a one year high of $88.45.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.40. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $33.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director James E. Rohr bought 12,500 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.14 per share, with a total value of $601,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald C. Templin bought 5,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.74 per share, with a total value of $253,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 93,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,728,054.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MPC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Cowen downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.62.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

