Stelac Advisory Services LLC Has $331,000 Holdings in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 42.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KKR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 9.4% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 0.4% in the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 165,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 2.3% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 1.5% in the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 50,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KKR traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.19. 173,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,407,162. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.68. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.65. KKR & Co Inc has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $28.73.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.34 million. KKR & Co Inc’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.91%.

In related news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr purchased 2,647,100 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $2,619,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 73,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,698.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on KKR. Citigroup set a $34.00 target price on KKR & Co Inc and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of KKR & Co Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. KKR & Co Inc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.70.

KKR & Co Inc Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

