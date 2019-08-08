Stelac Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 109,568 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.6% of Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 10,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp now owns 7,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV now owns 6,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.68. The stock had a trading volume of 566,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,005,481. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $71.08 and a one year high of $91.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.94.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

