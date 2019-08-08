Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) will report earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. Sterling Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sterling Bancorp.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $263.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.02 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STL shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 22nd. FIG Partners restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 29th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 target price on Sterling Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

In related news, insider Javier L. Evan sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $31,579.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,860.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STL. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,928,000 after buying an additional 1,711,661 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 429.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,075,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,663,000 after buying an additional 1,683,450 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 50.0% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,220,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,995,000 after buying an additional 1,073,414 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,734,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 590.8% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 579,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,326,000 after buying an additional 495,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sterling Bancorp stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.40. 1,859,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,252,539. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Sterling Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.62 and a twelve month high of $23.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.00%.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

