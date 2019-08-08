Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 11,734 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 0.8% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $22,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Biegel & Waller LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 2.2% in the second quarter. Biegel & Waller LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D boosted its holdings in Facebook by 0.9% in the second quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 5,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in Facebook by 3.5% in the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 4.1% in the second quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 2.3% in the second quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 2,547 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.82, for a total value of $9,670,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 112,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total value of $20,460,090.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 597,833 shares of company stock worth $111,076,865. 14.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $3.46 on Thursday, reaching $188.61. 6,236,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,641,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $195.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.02 and a 1-year high of $208.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 27.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Facebook from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Facebook from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. DZ Bank upgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Facebook from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.92.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

