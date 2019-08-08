Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.07 Million Position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCI. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 6,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,123,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $665,173,000 after acquiring an additional 139,365 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,929,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,436,000 after acquiring an additional 372,285 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.33 per share, with a total value of $2,075,479.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 130,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,631,462.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,200 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $150,228.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,307.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCI. New Street Research lowered CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Guggenheim lowered CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.70.

CCI traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $140.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135,493. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a twelve month low of $103.21 and a twelve month high of $139.29.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.85). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

