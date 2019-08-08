Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.32 Million Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,471,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,879,000 after buying an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,607,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,763,000 after buying an additional 440,954 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.4% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at $3,610,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.2% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.21.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 53,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total transaction of $4,320,269.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $222,929.70. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 41,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,716,927.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,070 shares of company stock valued at $15,243,863 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ICE traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.23. 488,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,076,495. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $49.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.93. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a fifty-two week low of $69.69 and a fifty-two week high of $92.31.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 31.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

