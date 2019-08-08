Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.71 Million Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in Booking by 172.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeffrey E. Epstein sold 250 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,755.75, for a total transaction of $438,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gillian Tans sold 606 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,791.14, for a total value of $1,085,430.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,462 shares of company stock valued at $2,602,200 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $125.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,947.13. The company had a trading volume of 372,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,742. The company has a market cap of $77.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,882.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,606.27 and a one year high of $2,084.90.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $23.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $22.80 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 48.32% and a net margin of 28.79%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $20.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BKNG. Zacks Investment Research raised Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,988.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,960.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $1,800.00 to $1,745.02 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1,995.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,976.30.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

