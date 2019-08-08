Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Harborview Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 113,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 13,512 shares during the period. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,895,000. Hanson McClain Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 720,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,313,000 after purchasing an additional 21,732 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 93.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 318,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,684,000 after buying an additional 153,810 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.98. 4,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,256. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.20. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $44.37 and a 52-week high of $47.39.

