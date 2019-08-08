Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 970 Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in VF were worth $2,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in VF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VF by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VF by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000.

Get VF alerts:

NYSE VFC traded up $1.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.04. The company had a trading volume of 309,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,739. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. VF Corp has a one year low of $67.18 and a one year high of $97.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.02.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. VF had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VF Corp will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. VF’s payout ratio is 53.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of VF in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of VF in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity set a $105.00 price target on shares of VF and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of VF from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of VF to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.69.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $883,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,679,721.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.