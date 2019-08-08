Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 159 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 122.7% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $36,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 47.1% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 1,107.7% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.36. The stock had a trading volume of 74,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,996,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.85. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $68.81 and a 12-month high of $122.42. The company has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.48.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $28.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $98.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $107.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.47.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.