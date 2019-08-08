Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,733 Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $3,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF stock traded up $1.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $133.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,258. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.82. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 52 week low of $104.43 and a 52 week high of $141.26.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

