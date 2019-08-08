Stingray Digitl (RAY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 29th

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Stingray Digitl’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$72.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$71.85 million.

