Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,109,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,903,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,823,000 after buying an additional 183,239 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,724,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,824,000 after buying an additional 1,298,116 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. BT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $387,000. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $102.00 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays raised Philip Morris International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.92.

In related news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total value of $96,162.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Kunst purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.74 per share, with a total value of $40,370.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.91 on Thursday, hitting $82.27. The stock had a trading volume of 197,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,242,841. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.93. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.67 and a 52-week high of $92.74. The firm has a market cap of $124.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.96% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.41%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

