Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,101 shares during the quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 6,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,123,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $665,173,000 after purchasing an additional 139,365 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,929,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,436,000 after purchasing an additional 372,285 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 14.4% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on CCI. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $129.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Guggenheim lowered CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.70.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, Director J Landis Martin bought 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.33 per share, with a total value of $2,075,479.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 130,617 shares in the company, valued at $16,631,462.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,200 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $150,228.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,616 shares in the company, valued at $202,307.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $140.79. 91,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,135,493. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 52-week low of $103.21 and a 52-week high of $139.29. The company has a market capitalization of $57.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.47.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.85). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

