Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,436 shares during the quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Comerica Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,113,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,715,000 after purchasing an additional 11,115 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,250,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,892,000 after purchasing an additional 217,995 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 59,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,042,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Finally, Surevest Inc. increased its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 5,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Get DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH alerts:

In other news, insider Edward F. Sham sold 11,400 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $1,390,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,920,036. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at $37,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Cowen set a $125.00 price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus initiated coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $130.00 price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.46.

NYSE:DLR traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $119.34. The company had a trading volume of 505,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,944. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1 year low of $100.05 and a 1 year high of $125.19. The company has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.43.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.48). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

About DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.