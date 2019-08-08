Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Has $6.13 Million Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 21,078 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for about 2.2% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 9.1% during the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 39,996 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 12.1% during the second quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 37,167 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $276,000. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 32.0% during the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 14,056 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 30.7% during the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 7,638 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVS. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up from $68.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays set a $73.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.38.

NYSE CVS traded up $0.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.06. 9,858,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,815,887. The company has a market capitalization of $70.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $82.15.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $63.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.66 billion. CVS Health had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 16.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

