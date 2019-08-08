Strs Ohio Acquires 19,755 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,248 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 19,755 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $16,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cowen upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stephens set a $120.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.10.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $46,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence F. Probst III sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.32, for a total transaction of $817,488.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,506,922.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,468 shares of company stock valued at $10,069,840 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.67. 1,122,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,187,378. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.91 and a 1 year high of $133.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.11.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.43. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 42.75% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

