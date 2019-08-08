Strs Ohio Has $19.39 Million Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 713.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,584 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,354 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $19,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,001 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 8,293 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,148 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.34.

LULU traded up $3.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $184.92. The stock had a trading volume of 21,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,830. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.06. The company has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.62. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a one year low of $110.71 and a one year high of $194.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $782.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.92 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.10, for a total transaction of $834,472.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,526,036.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

