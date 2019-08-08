Strs Ohio Increases Position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 512,921 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,285 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.06% of eBay worth $20,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. FMR LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,082,085 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $560,148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,108,999 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in eBay by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,515,786 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $613,397,000 after acquiring an additional 7,015,365 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in eBay during the 1st quarter valued at about $196,232,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in eBay during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,086,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in eBay by 734.7% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,419,500 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $52,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.72. 236,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,860,722. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.37. eBay Inc has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.10.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The e-commerce company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.19. eBay had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 19,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $786,799.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,044.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew J. Murphy bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $232,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 258,098 shares of company stock worth $10,603,043 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of eBay from $34.50 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of eBay from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Aegis restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of eBay from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.52.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

