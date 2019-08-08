Strs Ohio Raises Stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,357 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Tesla were worth $14,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,458.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 748 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors own 56.63% of the company’s stock.

TSLA traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $235.63. 2,187,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,807,462. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $235.52. Tesla Inc has a 1-year low of $176.99 and a 1-year high of $382.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.19 and a beta of 0.60.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported ($2.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.76). Tesla had a negative return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.06) EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc will post -7.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group set a $160.00 price target on Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $189.00 price target on Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $375.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.53.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.68, for a total value of $38,352.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,084.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm purchased 1,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $232.72 per share, for a total transaction of $232,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $232,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,456 shares of company stock worth $24,587,180 in the last ninety days. 24.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

