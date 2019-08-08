Strs Ohio Sells 18,888 Shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,888 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in SunTrust Banks were worth $11,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks by 59.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,269,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,727,000 after acquiring an additional 8,716,823 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,297,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,113,000 after acquiring an additional 684,600 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks by 43.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,241,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,260 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SunTrust Banks during the first quarter valued at $240,779,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks by 11.1% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,380,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,302,000 after acquiring an additional 338,462 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SunTrust Banks alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SunTrust Banks from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of SunTrust Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus set a $81.00 price target on shares of SunTrust Banks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.45.

In other news, Vice Chairman Mark A. Chancy sold 20,973 shares of SunTrust Banks stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total transaction of $1,367,649.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,630 shares in the company, valued at $16,082,742.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Ryan Richards sold 1,844 shares of SunTrust Banks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $115,397.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,354.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE STI traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.17. 371,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,292,483. The company has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.91. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.05 and a 1-year high of $75.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. SunTrust Banks had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

SunTrust Banks Profile

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI).

Receive News & Ratings for SunTrust Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunTrust Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.