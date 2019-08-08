Strs Ohio Sells 23,932 Shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 482,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,932 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.24% of Healthcare Trust Of America worth $13,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 1,382.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

NYSE HTA traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.48. The company had a trading volume of 9,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,383. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a one year low of $24.21 and a one year high of $29.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.53.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $171.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.38 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Healthcare Trust Of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.54%.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

