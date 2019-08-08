Strs Ohio Sells 4,220 Shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,802 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,220 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $18,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 11.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,472,941 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,691,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601,725 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,086,537 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,042,479,000 after purchasing an additional 524,246 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 32.1% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,623,746 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $457,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,535 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 16.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,423,089 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $443,835,000 after buying an additional 927,635 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 12.5% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,097,879 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $283,163,000 after buying an additional 455,147 shares during the period. 32.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO G Michael Sievert sold 9,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $703,962.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 533,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,314,357.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC set a $85.00 price objective on T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. T-Mobile Us has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.55.

NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.58. 386,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,191,529. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 12-month low of $59.96 and a 12-month high of $85.22. The firm has a market cap of $65.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.64.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.30. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. T-Mobile Us’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

