Strs Ohio Trims Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 353,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,416 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $11,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IRM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,127,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,783,000 after acquiring an additional 45,950 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,915,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,683,000 after purchasing an additional 270,237 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 203.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 157,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after buying an additional 105,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 491.2% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 11,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 9,864 shares during the last quarter. 87.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRM traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $31.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,486,806. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.59. Iron Mountain Inc has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.90.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Iron Mountain’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.611 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.09%.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $63,695.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

IRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.60 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America lowered Iron Mountain from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine lowered Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Iron Mountain from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.96.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

