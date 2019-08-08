Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Grows Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,003 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Littelfuse during the fourth quarter valued at $45,583,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Littelfuse during the first quarter valued at $24,039,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Littelfuse by 29.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 551,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,564,000 after purchasing an additional 126,825 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Littelfuse during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Littelfuse by 43.4% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 168,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,845,000 after purchasing an additional 51,048 shares in the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LFUS stock traded up $3.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $158.61. 78,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 2.95. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $152.49 and a one year high of $229.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.38.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91. Littelfuse had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $397.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 18.22%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.33.

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Ian Highley sold 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.79, for a total transaction of $163,468.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,839 shares in the company, valued at $304,887.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

