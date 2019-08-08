Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $14.24 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,802 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.7% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $14,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whitnell & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Facebook by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 61.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Facebook from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Facebook from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Facebook from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BidaskClub lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Nomura raised their target price on Facebook from $226.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.92.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $23,173,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total value of $9,960,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 597,833 shares of company stock valued at $111,076,865. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $3.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $188.76. 6,758,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,641,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. The company has a market capitalization of $518.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.02 and a 52 week high of $208.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 27.26%. Facebook’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

