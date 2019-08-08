Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Purchases 282 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,925,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,400,000 after acquiring an additional 227,625 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,287,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,752,000 after purchasing an additional 47,529 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.0% in the first quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,233,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,009,000 after purchasing an additional 47,382 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 997,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,143,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 886,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,348,000 after purchasing an additional 31,558 shares during the period. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ITW. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $124.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.33.

NYSE:ITW traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $150.91. 15,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,517,842. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $117.75 and a one year high of $160.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 76.17%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, insider Michael R. Zimmerman sold 9,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,492,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,315 shares in the company, valued at $2,610,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven L. Martindale sold 48,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total transaction of $7,579,197.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,546 shares in the company, valued at $13,179,030.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,878 shares of company stock worth $11,313,386 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

