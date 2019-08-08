Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Purchases 38,391 Shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 523.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,391 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 0.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 91,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in Kroger by 50.7% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp lifted its stake in Kroger by 6.1% during the first quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 9,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in Kroger by 3.6% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Kroger by 0.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 121,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kroger stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.28. The company had a trading volume of 7,054,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,091,340. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.80. Kroger Co has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $32.74.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $37.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.27 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 21.79%. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kroger Co will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 26.54%.

In other Kroger news, EVP J Michael Schlotman sold 15,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $330,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 270,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,957,116.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen M. Mckinney sold 15,600 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $343,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,705,943.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,600 shares of company stock valued at $955,450 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Kroger to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Kroger from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.61.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

