Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,951,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.43% of Phillips 66 worth $182,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,072,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $863,471,000 after acquiring an additional 674,509 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,695,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $542,087,000 after acquiring an additional 48,937 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,386,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $463,230,000 after acquiring an additional 396,796 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,589,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $436,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,419,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $420,561,000 after acquiring an additional 621,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

PSX stock traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.49. The company had a trading volume of 760,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,456,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.75. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $78.44 and a fifty-two week high of $123.48.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $28.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.89 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 4.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.74%.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 2,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $82.91 per share, with a total value of $165,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PSX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.64.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

