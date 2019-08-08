Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,786,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 196,982 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $206,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 45.8% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 360,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,539,000 after purchasing an additional 113,173 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $286,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.3% in the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 33,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.0% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 45,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 11.6% during the second quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. CIBC restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.91.

NYSE WM traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $118.38. 37,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,622,461. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.22 and a 1 year high of $118.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $48.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.62.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 289 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.61, for a total value of $34,278.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,378 shares in the company, valued at $6,331,164.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 84,314 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $9,823,424.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,963,125.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

