Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 975,035 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,083,628 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 975,035 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $154,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco raised its stake in Ford Motor by 1,162.6% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 2,904 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Ford Motor by 100.0% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 46.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 46.3% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. 52.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 840,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.51 per share, for a total transaction of $7,997,548.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,100,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,466,867.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James D. Farley, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total transaction of $430,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 541,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,158.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 871,162 shares of company stock valued at $8,296,811 and have sold 115,000 shares valued at $1,137,650. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE F traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $9.54. 12,411,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,336,044. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $10.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.97. The stock has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $35.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 46.15%.

F has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $13.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.48.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

