Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,260,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,615 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Illinois Tool Works worth $190,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 43,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,628,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 192.8% during the 2nd quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 6,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 133,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,096,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 150,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,653,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $150.78. 22,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,517,842. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.75 and a twelve month high of $160.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.23.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 17.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

ITW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $124.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup set a $161.00 price target on Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.33.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Steven L. Martindale sold 48,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total transaction of $7,579,197.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,179,030.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael R. Zimmerman sold 9,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,492,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,610,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,878 shares of company stock valued at $11,313,386 in the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

