Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 190,021 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,769,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,021 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of AbbVie worth $419,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,029,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,725,000 after buying an additional 227,408 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,582,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,957,000 after buying an additional 880,288 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in AbbVie by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,921,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,797,000 after buying an additional 41,680 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,300,469,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 56.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,200,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,799,000 after buying an additional 4,765,946 shares during the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $64.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,541,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,853,652. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $63.31 and a 12-month high of $100.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.33.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 198.18% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.11%.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $80.00 price target on AbbVie and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Svb Leerink upgraded AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.05.

In other news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.28 per share, for a total transaction of $2,018,400.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 75,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,097,334.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.86 per share, for a total transaction of $3,622,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 92,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,066,628.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 136,900 shares of company stock worth $9,126,370 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

