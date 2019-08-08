Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 29,132 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,791,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,132 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Capital One Financial worth $162,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of COF. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 83,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 11,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 11,338 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 5,760.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 39,456 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 8,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total transaction of $780,386.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,047,045.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.98, for a total transaction of $343,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,980,821.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,149 shares of company stock worth $5,053,283. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $111.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $118.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.17.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded up $1.22 on Thursday, reaching $89.17. 74,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,240,728. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.51. Capital One Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $69.90 and a twelve month high of $101.26. The firm has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.53. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 14.71%.

Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

