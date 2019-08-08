Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$54.47.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SU shares. GMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

Shares of SU traded up C$0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$37.99. 1,968,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,642,754. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$40.43. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of C$35.53 and a twelve month high of C$54.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.22 billion and a PE ratio of 10.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.47%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

